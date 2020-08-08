Facebook blocks some accounts of Bolsonaro allies: report

Nelson Almeida / AFP/Getty Images



Facebook has blocked the accounts of a dozen of allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The blockade responds to an order from the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, which ordered the social network to disable the 12 accounts in May, according to BBC News. The accounts were being investigated for allegedly spreading false news about the country’s judges. The court recently fined the social network 1.92 million Brazilian reais (about US $ 368,000) for refusing to block global access to the accounts and in addition, the company would have to pay additional fees of 100,000 reais (about US $ 19,000) per day until blocked them.

Among the blocked accounts are those of Luciano Hang, a well-known Brazilian businessman, and that of Sara Winter, head of a paramilitary defense group of the Bolsonaro government.

A Facebook spokesperson told the source that the court’s request was extreme and threatens freedom of expression, although they accepted the request. “Due to the threat of criminal liability from a Facebook employee in Brazil, we had no alternative but to comply with the global account blocking order while we appealed to the Supreme Court,” the company said in its statement.

According to the source, the court also asked Twitter to block 16 accounts of the same characteristics, but it is unknown if the social network has taken measures or if it has also been fined. In March Twitter deleted several tweets from Bolsonaro for violating its ban on coronavirus-related content that contradicts or questions information from authorized public health sources.

