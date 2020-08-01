Facebook bets on Latinos in new section of music videos

Facebook announced this Friday that from tomorrow it will add the option to watch and share music videos on its platform in the United States and in the next few days it will exclusively host the premieres of popular Latin artists such as Lele Pons, Sech, J.Balvin, Karol G , Sebastián Yatra, Alejandro Fernández or Caliber 50.

The technology company will launch this section after reaching an agreement with the country’s major labels, including Sony, Universal, Warner, Merlin, BMG and Kobalt, and plans to “create new social experiences that consist of more than just watching the video,” according to reported through his corporate blog.

In this sense, the most used social network in the world will be the place where the singer and influencer of Venezuelan origin Lele Pons and the Panamanian Sech premiere their new musical works “first”, connecting in advance live through the Live tool to animate his fans, Facebook executives said in the text.

“We are excited that global music video releases will arrive on Facebook in the coming weeks, which will include exclusive music video content by J.Balvin, Karol G, Sebastián Yatra, Alejandro Fernández or Caliber 50”, said the head of music development , Tamara Hrivnak, and the head of entertainment Vijaye Raj.

The new Facebook music video section will allow to discover, watch and share audiovisual material from artists of different genres within the platform, including the news thread, the groups and the instant messaging system, a movement with which it could create competition to the YouTube platform, owned by the technological giant Alphabet.

Facebook disclosed yesterday its results for the quarter between April and June and revealed that it had benefited from the stage of confinements in the US and Europe, since it managed to double benefits and increase billing, with a significant increase in daily active users of 12% , a reflection of the search for social activity of millions of people.