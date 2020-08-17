Facebook battles to increase Latino representation in technical roles

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook’s most recent diversity report indicates that although the company has increased the representation of women in technical roles from 15 percent in 2014 to 24.1 percent in 2020, the representation of African Americans and Hispanics in those types of positions “has been more slow”.

In six years, the representation of black people in technical positions has increased only 0.7 percent, while the increase of Hispanics in these types of positions has increased 1.3 percent. “Increased representation [de minorías] in technical roles and, in general, continues to be a main focus of our efforts in the short and long term, “said Facebook in its diversity report published on July 15.

Facebook said in 2019 that at least 50 percent of its workforce would be minorities by 2024, so it aims to double the number of women employed worldwide, as well as the number of black and Hispanic employees in the United States. United. “When we announced this goal last year, people from underrepresented groups represented 43 percent of our staff. Today, that number is up to 45.3 percent,” the report says.

In addition to the goals set in 2019, the social network announced a new commitment to increase the representation of people of color in leadership positions in the United States by 30 percent by 2025.

