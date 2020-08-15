Facebook asks permission to use personal data in Brazil

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET



Facebook has started asking Brazilian users for permission to use their personal data and thus comply with the country’s upcoming data protection regulations.

Facebook’s director of public policy for Latin America, Paula Vargas, said in a blog post that the company will also add a privacy notice to its data policies on Facebook and Instagram to include more information on the general data protection regulation. (LGPD, for its acronym in English) that will take effect in Brazil in August. This law will regulate how Internet companies collect, use, disclose and process the personal data of Brazilian users.

Vargas did not specify in the statement what type of information will require the user’s consent, but clarifies that the platform fully supports the regulation.

“We believe that everyone has a fundamental right to privacy and therefore we would like to take the opportunity presented by the LGPD to explain how we are improving our products and tools to comply with the data protection requirements of the regulation and how this will affect users “, says the executive. “We support this global effort to protect people’s privacy online and establish clear rules about how companies manage people’s data,” says Vargas.

Facebook has recently faced several problems in Brazil, many of them related to its payment service within its messaging app, WhatsApp. Just two weeks after its launch, the Central Bank of Brazil decided to suspend the mobile payment service of the messaging application to “preserve an adequate competitive environment”.

The series that gave the most to talk about in 2019 [fotos] To see photos