Facebook and Twitter remove Russian accounts that posted from African countries

Angela Lang / CNET



Accounts that are backed by Russia are still abusing Facebook and Twitter, but now they do so from accounts of people in Ghana and Nigeria, the social media giants said Thursday, March 12. The activity of these accounts is part of a campaign that was focused on publishing on African American history and issues of the rights of the LGBTQ community in the United States, said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook security policies in a post in the Blog.

Gleicher said the company removed 49 accounts and 69 Facebook pages, as well as 85 Instagram accounts. The pages together had around 13,500 followers and the Instagram accounts amassed around 265,000 followers. Most of the followers were from the US. Twitter said in a statement that it also removed 71 accounts, all of which operated from Ghana and Nigeria.

“We recently suspended a small network of accounts tweeting mostly in English and claiming to be present in the United States,” Twitter said. Social media research firm Graphika also collaborated with the investigation and published its own report on Thursday, March 12; as well as academics from Clemson University and journalists from CNN.

Facebook



Facebook said it found out the campaign was tied to a Ghanaian nonprofit called EBLA. CNN’s investigation indicated that the Accra-based Ghana group had 16 employees tasked with posting content to all accounts and pages. Facebook said that this campaign was associated with people linked to the Russian organization Internet Research Agency, which was behind the interference in social networks during the United States presidential elections

in 2016.

The accounts were not posting about the elections, Facebook said. In subsequent campaigns, fake accounts lured their audience with flashy content and then changed their tone to political, US researchers found Facebook and other companies such as Google, Twitter and Reddit have increased their efforts to identify this type of campaigns. This is since in 2017, intelligence agencies in the US announced that Russia had influenced the elections.

“We are constantly working to detect and stop this type of activity,” Gleicher said in the Facebook blog post, “because we don’t want our services to be used to manipulate people.”

Celebrities and celebrities who left social networks [fotos] To see photos

