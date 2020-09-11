Facebook and Google allocate millions to stop the expansion of the coronavirus

Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty Images



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of a fund in conjunction with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to help curb the expansion of the novel virus coronavirus. The executive unveiled this fund, which is open to public donations, through a post on his Facebook profile on March 13.

According to the publication: “Facebook will be matching up to US $ 10 million in donations and 100 percent of the funds raised will go to work done to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak around the world.” Zuckerberg indicated that they will also match up to US $ 10 million in funds for the CDC foundation, an organization that will launch a fundraiser in the coming weeks to help combat the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

Following Zuckerberg’s announcement, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said he would also join the cause, matching up to $ 5 million to the same emergency fund created by WHO. Pichai said that he will also allocate US $ 5 million to promote accurate and useful content about the COVID-19 disease.

This same week Zuckerberg allocated personal funds to institutions in the California Bay Area to “quadruple diagnostic and testing capacity[ofthe[delCOVID-19]in the area, “while Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft, indicated he will fund testing kits for people who may be infected with COVID-19, The Seattle Times reported over the weekend.

For his part, Jack Ma, the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, indicated that he will donate 500,000 test kits and one million masks to the United States in the face of the recently declared national emergency for thecoronavirus outbreak in the country.

