Facebook allocates $ 100 million to support news agencies

Facebook will invest $ 100 million in news agencies to incentivize and promote verified information from trusted sources about the new coronavirus.

The investment, Facebook says, will be divided as follows: $ 25 million will go to local news agencies in the United States, while the remaining $ 75 million will go to promote news and news agencies within the social network throughout the world.

“The news industry is under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the CoVID-19 pandemic,” Facebook says in the announcement. The investment of US $ 25 million to agencies will be made through the Facebook Journalism Project foundation.

The new investment of $ 100 million is in addition to the previously announced investment of $ 1 million for local newscasts, $ 1 million for organizations that check the accuracy of information, and $ 1 million for the International Fact-Checking Network.

“If people need more proof that local journalism is a vital public service, they are seeing it now,” says the social network. “And while all businesses are seeing adverse effects of the crisis, we recognize that we are in a privileged position and want to help.”

