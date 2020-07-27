Facebook adds two new emoji to reactions

Facebook



Facebook added two new emoji so that users can show their support and let their friends and family see that they are thinking about them during the current crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alexandru Voica, Facebook’s communications manager, said in a tweet published Friday, April 17, that he hopes these reactions will help people find new ways to show support for loved ones during the coronavirus crisis.

The new “care” emoji are made up of a yellow smiley face hugging a red heart, which will be available on both the app and the Facebook website next week around the world. The other is a purple heart exclusive to Messenger and is available starting April 17.

The emoji of the face hugging a heart can be found along with the other existing reactions on Facebook, and Voica indicated that it can be used in “publications, comments, images, videos and other content.”

