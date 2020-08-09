Facebook adds music videos to its platform

Facebook



Facebook announced on Friday, July 31, the integration of music videos to its platform in the United States, so as of August 1, users in this country will be able to discover, watch and share music videos from the Videos section of Facebook Watch.

“We are excited about world premieres of music videos on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernández and Caliber 50,” Facebook said in a blog post.

According to the social network, the Venezuelan influencer and singer, Lele Pons will premiere the music video for her new song, as well as the Panamanian reggaeton Sech, who in addition to releasing a new music video on Facebook and will perform live with his fans, while the social network will provide stickers and will add the countdown within stories and fan groups. According to Facebook, its goal is to create a “new social experience that goes beyond just watching video.”

Music videos are integrated into Videos on Watch from the desktop version, as well as mobile applications on iOS and Android as of August 1, and users will be able to explore the videos which will be separated by genre, artist and statuses of cheer up; and also playlists will be included.

The experience for users who use the platform will be personalized over time, depending on the type of artists they follow and the videos they watch. For its launch in the United States, Facebook works in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and other independent firms.

CNET en Español requested more information about the availability in other countries of this new feature from Facebook and we will update this article when we have more information.

