Facebook ad boycott calls on global companies

Angela Lang / CNET



The “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign has won over several major advertisers, including Verizon and Coca Cola, to remove their advertising from Facebook in an attempt to pressure social media to do more to combat hate speech and misinformation. The organizers behind the boycott are now going global.

The organizers, made up of civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Colors of Change, Free Press and Common Sense Media, will urge more international businesses to participate in the boycott. Unilever, which is based in the United Kingdom, has already said it would remove its Facebook ads.

“The next frontier is global pressure,” Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, said in an interview with Reuters over the weekend.

Since the campaign was launched in early June, more than 100 companies, including ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, outdoor clothing brand North Face and Honda, have joined the boycott.

The growing list of companies prompted a response from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said at an internal meeting on Friday, June 26, that the social network will ban ads that contain claims that people of certain racial or ethnic groups are a threat to physical safety and health. or the survival of someone else. Facebook will also ban ads that express contempt, dismissal or dislike of immigrants and refugees, or suggest that they are somehow inferior.

