Facebook activates a silent mode for you to get rid of social networks

Facebook users who have spent more time on the social network due to quarantine now have a tool to moderate their use of the app. On April 9, the social network launched a new feature called in English “Quiet Mode” (something like Silent Mode) that turns off notifications and helps you schedule a pause in your use of the network.

The new tool is an example of Facebook’s attempts to mitigate the negative consequences of social media at a time when people practice social distancing. Several studies show that indiscriminate use of social media can trigger mental problems like anxiety and depression, especially among teens.

To use Silent Mode you have to go to the facebook settings menu and click on “Your Time on Facebook”. Then go to “Manage your time” to schedule Quiet Mode for as long as you like, or use it right away. When you try to use the app it will tell you how much time you have left in your break, but it also gives you the option of using Facebook for 15 minutes. The social network is launching Quiet Mode worldwide and in principle it will only be available for iPhones. The Android version would be out in May.

With the collaboration of Gabriel Sama.