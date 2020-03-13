NEWS

FAA probing potential structural problem with older 737 aircraft: WSJ

March 13, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A wide range of grounded Southwest Airways Boeing 737 MAX eight airplane are confirmed parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Image

(1) – U.S. aviation safety regulator is investigating a potential structural problem with Boeing Co’s (BA.N) older 737 airplane following an in-flight incident that introduced on a 12-inch rupture inside the aluminum pores and pores and skin of a Southwest Airways (LUV.N) jet, the Wall Avenue Journal reported on Friday.

The report talked about on.wsj.com/2WbqxiI nobody was harm on the Monday night flight, which was en path to Boise, Idaho, from Las Vegas.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *