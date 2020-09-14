F8: How to watch Facebook’s annual developer conference

James Martin / CNET



Facebook’s F8 developer conference was scheduled for May 5-6 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. However, at the end of February the social media giant announced its cancellation for concerns about spread of coronavirus.

In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, the in-person component of F8 will not be taking place this year. We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content. Check out our blog for more details: https://t.co/WbPvSg6BEK pic.twitter.com/iL1Dt5wrVa – Facebook for Developers (@fbplatform) February 27, 2020

In 2019, the conference brought together more than 5,000 developers, creators and entrepreneurs from around the world, and is Facebook’s largest event of the year. For this reason, the tech company said it plans to bring developers together at local events, with videos and online content. However, the company does not yet have more details on when these meetings would occur.

By March 9, Facebook has invited users to register to receive updates as soon as there are details about those meetings.

At CNET en Español we request more information on Facebook’s digital plans for F8 and will update as soon as we have more information.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has already infected more than 111,300 people and at least 3,800 people have died from the respiratory disease. Facebook’s decision comes after the cancellation of many other events, like the Mobile World Congress 2020, the postponement of GDC 2020, and is forcing Japan to contemplate cancellation of the 2020 Olympics.

Days after Facebook announced the cancellation of its developer conference, Google canceled its annual event for developers would help Google announce new software tools.

