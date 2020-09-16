F8 cancellation puts other big tech events in the spotlight

James Martin/CNET



Alejandro Cantú, an app builder, planned to attend Facebook’s F8 developer conference next May. The entrepreneur, creator of an earthquake warning app called SkyAlert, which allows people to log in through their Facebook and Google accounts, enjoys developer conferences because they give him the opportunity to network, view other products, and learn about the future of big online platforms, like Facebook.

So last week when Facebook canceled the San José meeting mentioning the risks of new coronavirusCantu began to wonder what effect this cancellation could have on other big tech events he plans to attend. Google I / O, the internet search giant’s annual event, is scheduled for May 12-14, with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) typically held in June.

“This is a wake-up call for everyone in the industry,” said Cantú, an executive director who divides his time between the San Francisco Bay Area and Mexico City. “All of our technology partners will really have to start taking more seriously what is happening with the coronavirus and how we can respond appropriately.”

The new coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the global tech industry, disrupting supply chains and closing factories and retail stores. In early February, the organizer of the Mobile World Congress decided cancel your annual event in Barcelona, after big companies, like Amazon and Samsung, announced that they would cancel or limit their participation. Most companies have limited travel to China, the epicenter of both the virus and global technology manufacturing, to the bare minimum. Then, also last week, the Geneva Motor Show, one of the largest automobile events in the world. For its part, Google canceled its News Initiative Summit, scheduled for April in Sunnyvale, California, and confirmed that one of its employees in Zurich had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. And Canadian e-commerce company Shopify canceled its annual developer conference three months ahead of its scheduled date.



El coronavirus causa una enfermedad respiratoria que ha matado ya a unas 3,000 personas desde que se descubrió en Wuhan, China, a finales del año pasado. En enero, la Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró al virus una emergencia de salud pública de preocupación internacional. Más de 87,000 personas han sido infectadas con el virus, que puede llevar al desarrollo de una enfermedad llamada COVID-19.

La propagación del coronavirus no ha detenido todas las reuniones de negocios. La Conferencia RSA se lleva a cabo por estos días en San Francisco, aunque grandes empresas como IBM y Verizon cancelaron su participación. Pero aun si Google y Apple no cancelan sus eventos, los participantes tendrán que decidir si la oportunidad de asistir vale el potencial riesgo para su salud.

Un portavoz de Google anunció la semana pasada que se espera que el evento I/O continúe según lo previsto. Apple, por su parte, no respondió cuando se le preguntó si el WWDC se llevaría a cabo en junio, como es lo usual.

Vicente Hernández, cofundador y director de tecnología de la empresa mexicana de inteligencia artificial Artificial Nerds, dijo que, aparte de al F8, también tenía planeado asistir a la Ingram Micro Cloud Summit en Miami Beach en mayo. Ingram Micro Cloud no respondió de inmediato a nuestra solicitud de comentarios.

Hernández está discutiendo con su equipo sobre si deberían viajar a Florida para la cumbre, que también atrae a asistentes de todo el mundo. Dijo que esa conferencia brinda a su compañía la oportunidad de presentar sus productos. Pero también le preocupa que el brote de coronavirus pueda empeorar.

Saiph Savage, profesora e investigadora de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, dijo que asistir al F8 el año pasado le abrió las puertas a su carrera. Savage dijo que ganó US$22,000 en una “hackathon” del evento cuyo objetivo era crear una herramienta diseñada para ayudar a los inmigrantes que están haciendo la transición a una nueva ciudad. El premio le dio la oportunidad de colaborar con el Gobierno mexicano.

Savage, quien actualmente se encuentra en Seattle, dijo que le dieron un boleto y un viaje gratuitos a San Francisco para asistir al F8 nuevamente este año. Pero, aun así, se alegra de que Facebook haya cancelado el evento.

“[Lo que han hecho] it requires having guts, because they are valuing people’s health, “he said.

Savage said he was scheduled to attend another conference in Asia that has not yet been canceled. She didn’t mention the name, but said she was “upset” that the schedule was still going on. For her, the decision made by Facebook has been “revealing”, and has made her wonder whether or not she should attend the other event.

“I have to rethink whether I will go or not, because it could be dangerous to my own health,” Savage said. “Frankly, I think I’m not going to risk it.”

Cantu, the founder and CEO of SkyAlert, said he could still attend Google’s I / O and Apple’s WWDC events as long as they are not canceled. His decision will depend on whether the virus is still a risk then, he said. However, the situation seems to be getting worse.

“This has led us to ask ourselves the question: ‘Are we being paranoid or not?'” Said Cantú, who has attended F8 six times. “Do we have any real reason to be concerned?”