F1’s Mercedes team manufactures devices to treat COVID-19

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team



After the Formula 1 races have been suspended by the coronavirus, car manufacturers have made their workshops available to authorities to help improve the conditions of patients with COVID-19 and the Mercedes team is the first to give good news.

On April 7, Mercedes announced on its website that it had manufactured 10,000 units of the “Mark II” model, a device that increases patient oxygen uptake by 70 percent, compared to its predecessor, the “Mark I “, the most common so far.

The designs of a new breathing aid developed by engineers at @ucl and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, working with clinicians at @uclh, have been made freely available to support the global response to #COVID19 🙏https://t.co/CKueF9KyAE — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 7, 2020

The device, known as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), was designed by engineers from University College London and the F1 team. The university and F1 team cited research from China and Italy, which showed that 50 percent of people who have COVID-19 and used a CPAP did not need a ventilator. If patients can recover well with the Mark II and leave fans for the more severe cases, more lives will be saved.

In addition to the university and the German team, experts from the British Health Service, staff from the Brixworth factory, worked on the project. “The respiratory aid occurred within a quick period of time: it took less than 100 hours,” added the F1 team on the website.

The news is the first success of the “Pitlane Project”, made up of seven Formula 1 teams (Aston Martin Red Bull, BWT Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams), based in the United Kingdom, which has as a goal to fight the coronavirus.

Mercedes also published the information from their CPAPs so that they can be reproduced in other parts of the world. Those interested can download for free not only the designs, but also the necessary materials, tools and kits, with a detailed explanation of the time each process takes.

After a UK Government order for up to 10,000, the devices are being produced at a rate of up to 1,000 a day and the entire HPP Brixworth facility has been re-purposed to meet this demand. Learn more about Project Pitlane and how the CPAP device works 👉 https://t.co/3jzOwB3Lh4 pic.twitter.com/dkP8jSSK6h — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 7, 2020

The British health service will be able to hand out the 10,000 respirators after the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approves them.

The coronavirus, a virus never before seen and detected in the city of Wuhan in central China last December, has infected more than 1 million people and caused more than 73,000 deaths worldwide, as you can see. in great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.