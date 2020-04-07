‘Extraction’: Watch Debut Trailer For Chris Hemsworth & Russo Brothers’ Netflix Thriller

Right here’s the debut trailer for Netflix thriller Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary who’s employed to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned worldwide crime lord.

Sam Hargrave, stunt coordinator on Captain America: Civil Conflict, is directing the film. Joe Russo, of Marvel fame, wrote the script and is producing together with his brother Anthony by means of their banner AGBO.

Within the footage above, Hemsworth’s character is taking no prisoners, smashing his approach by means of quite a lot of unhealthy guys as he tries to rescue the kidnapped youngster and likewise earn some private redemption.

The film filmed on location in India and Thailand. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour additionally characteristic within the forged.

Netflix has world rights and can premiere on April 24.