Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Action-Thriller

Chris Hemsworth is a mercenary on a mission in the official trailer for Netflix’s latest action-thriller Extraction. After a stable 9-year run as Marvel superhero Thor in the MCU, Hemsworth finds himself with time on his fingers after the epic occasions of Avengers: Endgame introduced an finish to the so-called Infinity Saga. In fact, Thor is predicted to be again for a fourth solo movie in Thor: Love and Thunder, however that film remains to be a number of years away (and certainly your entire MCU schedule has now been thrown for a loop due to coronavirus delays).

The comedian guide motion heroics of Thor actually helped propel Hemsworth to a brand new stage of fame as an actor, and now Netflix is hoping the Avengers star’s title will assist promote their newest motion film, an intense trying thriller starring Hemsworth as a mercenary taking up his hardest mission. See the brand new trailer for Hemsworth’s movie Extraction in the area under:

Associated: Netflix Releases Gained’t Be Affected Till Later This Yr By Coronavirus Shutdowns

Netflix could also be comparatively new to the big-budget motion film recreation, however they already proved themselves to be main gamers with 2019’s Triple Frontier, which attracted large title stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam, and in addition with final 12 months’s Michael Bay directed 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds. Hemsworth now will get his flip in a film that actually seems to be far more gritty and intense than the superhero movies he’s develop into related to.

The synopsis for Extraction reads as comply with: “Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his profession when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of a global crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary administrators of Avengers: Endgame.” The movie turns into obtainable to stream starting on April 24, 2020.

Extra: 10 Thor Mannerisms From The Comics Chris Hemsworth Nails

Supply: Netflix

Wolverine Fought DC’s Most Unkillable Hero… And WON