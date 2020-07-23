Extraction: The Netflix movie with Chris Hemsworth is all adrenaline and fight sequences

Netflix



I miss going to the movies. And every time I take a look at the film premiere schedule and see that we won’t be able to see anything in theaters until July (hopefully) I get a little depressed. But I am completely in favor of home theater. Especially now that we actually have huge televisions and high-quality sound systems. And we can’t leave home!

Extraction (which in Spain is titled Tyler Rake and in Latin America Rescue mission) is a new movie bet on Netflix, which premiered on April 24. The mere idea of ​​a Friday with a movie premiere is enough to brighten my day. Despite the fact that his is not my favorite genre or that there are still a thousand television series broadcasting right now (Mrs. America, Westworld, Killing Eve, Belgravia) that could keep me entertained until the end of the world. But sometimes you just want to see a movie.

This adrenaline-fueled action movie starring the ever-charismatic Chris Hemsworth could be exactly the story that doesn’t push your brain too hard for what you need. The premise is simple. Hemsworth is Tyler Rake, a jaded mercenary of life (the motives of boredom gradually unravel over the course of the hour and 43 minutes of the film) who is commissioned to rescue the teenage Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) . Ovi’s father is an Indian drug trafficker caught in prison. The largest Bangladeshi drug trafficker, Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli), is the one who has ordered the kidnapping of the son of his greatest opponent and enemy.

The film is set between Bombay, in India, and Dhaka, in Blangladés, but it was filmed in India and Thailand, and it takes advantage of the advantages of filming outdoors outside the confines of a studio in Los Angeles or Atlanta at all times. Extraction It starts with a shot from the air of the polluted city of Dhaka, wrapped in warm and saturated colors. The city is often shown to us from its terraces with hanging clothes, its inner courtyards and its bustling streets.

Hemsworth draws on his entire Hollywood star arsenal to play this soldier hooked on alcohol, adrenaline, and opioid painkillers, and punished by life. But it is a shame that, in addition to showing us his many skills in close combat and showing us once again how attractive he is, the film also does not take advantage of another of its attributes: that of a sense of humor. And it is that in Extraction I have lacked jokes. “We just got attacked by the Goonies from Hell,” mutters the actor in one of the few moments when his character allows himself to be mildly amused. And I have the feeling that this would have been a better movie with more outlets of that style.

Considering that brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are producers of Extraction and they are perfectly aware of Hemsworth’s comic talents for his work on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame And considering that Joe Russo is actually the screenwriter for this title, he could have written more jokes for Hemsworth. Also to David Harbor. The interpreter of Stranger Things has a small role in Extraction and it disappears leaving the viewer with the feeling that much more could have been made of it.

Extraction it is tinged with the urgency and gravity of this rescue mission and the shadow of Rake’s past hovering over him at all times and rushing him to put his life in danger. “You hope, playing Russian roulette, you get a bullet,” says Nik (Golshifteh Farahani), the kind of mercenary boss who entrusts the mission to Tyler and someone with whom there is some unresolved sexual tension (or yes resolved in a distant past). But it is a relationship that only develops superficially. A little better exposed is the camaraderie and even affection that ends up occurring between Rake and Ovi, although the soulless person that I carry inside could have passed without the sugary sentimentality of some of the sequences between both characters.

The 12-minute sequence shot at Extraction / Tyler Rake

If there is a moment when this story completely caught me, it was in a chase first by car, then on foot inside a residential building, with the characters jumping between rooftops to finish again on the dusty streets of Dhaka in the interior of another vehicle. A 12-minute chase carried out in sequence shot and camera in hand that keeps Tyler and Ovi as subjects of interest at times, to go on to show us the progress of their pursuers on other occasions and return to our protagonists at the least expected moment. It is a chase seasoned with the typical hand-to-hand fighting scenes and that could not help but remind me of another sequence shot with hand-to-hand combat with which we became obsessed a couple of years ago in Atomic Blonde.

The parallelism with Atomic Blonde and John Wick

And this is where it gets interesting. And is that the director of ExtractionSam Hargrave was in charge of directing the second unit in Infinity War and Endgame, in addition to working as a risk scene coordinator (stunt coordinator) on them. Hargrave is also the stunt coordinator and second unit director precisely at Atomic Blonde. He thriller set in the 80s and starring Charlize Theron was in turn directed by another stunt coordinator turned over to management, David Leitch.

All this after the success of the stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski directing the three installments of the saga starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick. Leitch co-directed the first film in this franchise alongside Stahelski.

The DNA in common between these titles orchestrated by men of action is evident. All of them share a direct and non-artificial language of action. Almost realistic, without being so, and that is in the antipodes of the grandiloquences of titles like Mission Impossible and its multiple sequels. Extraction It also joins that long tradition of action movies as Die Hard in which the protagonist, who usually works alone, ends up wounded, bloody, bruised and shattered by the end of the story.

In any case, it is a good plan for Friday of confinement. And, if you are not convinced by an adrenaline overdose, you will always have the fourth of The paper house, the third of The flower houselisten to the full playlist of Guardians of the Galaxy o la documentary series on Michael Jordan. I mean, to give you some options.

Extraction / Tyler Rake / Rescue mission It has been available on Netflix since April 24.

