Explore America: How the US $ 4,000 Travel Credit Would Work

seb_ra/iStockphoto



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Although nothing is official – and will not be until the Senate passes a second economic relief bill – There is a possibility that the government will approve the “Explore America” ​​tax credit. The credit would reimburse up to $ 4,000 to taxpayers for their vacation expenses in the United States.

“The Explore America tax credit can be used by Americans for domestic travel, including restaurant visits. That’s a big deal,” US President Donald Trump said in a meeting in May with restaurant executives and leaders in business. the industry.

Subsequently, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow supported Sen. Martha McSally’s “American TRIP 6 Act” to offer tax credits of up to $ 4,000 to reimburse people for hotel and entertainment expenses while are traveling in the US However, the rebate only applies to trips made more than 50 miles (approximately 80 kilometers) from home. Eligible expenses are: food and beverages, lodging, transportation, entertainment events, and expenses related to attending a conference or business trips.

“We’re looking for deductions for business expenses, restaurants, baseball games, hoping they’ll open,” Kudlow said in early July. “Sightseeing, sightseeing: We are also looking for tax deductions to help get the economy going.”

It is worth mentioning that the proposed law “American TRIP 6 A” or “TRIP Act” is similar in structure to the tax credit “Explore America”, proposed by the US Travel Association. However, the proposed “TRIP Act” is a more aggressive plan as it would apply to 100 percent of expenses incurred while traveling, while the fiscal stimulus “Explore America” ​​would only apply to 50 percent of expenses greater than US $ 50. .

What we know about the second coronavirus financial aid package [fotos] To see photos

The US Travel Association applauded the president’s support, since according to data provided by the organization, the tourism industry will lose up to US $ 519,000 million and by May it has lost more than 8.1 million jobs. “Tourism was a source of jobs for one in 10 Americans before the pandemic, and measures to incentivize travel will not only give people a renewed appreciation for this great country we live in, it would be a way efficiently and effectively initiate a recovery and restore jobs in every corner of the nation, “said Roger Dow, CEO of the US Travel Association.

Tax deductions for both the restaurant and entertainment industries – including the sports industry – would be part of a second economic relief bill. However, these could fail considering that both industries remain closed due to the increasing increase in COVID-19 cases, or, they operate very differently. Currently the coronavirus cases in the United States exceed 3.9 million.

But won’t there be a second check?



Currently, the Senate is working on creating a second economic stimulusSo a second stimulus check like the US travel tax credit are just a few of several proposals that could be integrated into the second economic relief bill.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he intends to integrate the sending of a second check to the economic relief bill. “We want another round of direct payments,” McConnell said Tuesday, July 21. “Direct payments to help families continue to promote our national stability.”

Congress and the White House intend to work out the details of the second bill, including who would qualify for a second payment and how much money the check will include.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check Through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still don’t receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated frequently.