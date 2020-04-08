Expansion, Stuff, & Game Packs Coming To The Sims 4 Later This Year

It appears to be like like EA is not completed with The Sims 4 but, as the corporate has revealed a brand new six month roadmap which contains the discharge of a number of upcoming content material packs. The Sims 4 has had greater than thirty totally different content material packs since launch, the most recent being The Sims 4: Uncover College, a next-gen tackle the earlier iteration of The Sims faculty expertise, The Sims 3’s College Life.

The Sims is considered one of EA’s longest-running, hottest franchises, and as downloadable content material turned increasingly more prevalent the sequence started gravitating in the direction of a mannequin which included a constantly-accessible retailer the place gamers might purchase premium content material for real-world cash. Whereas the unique model of The Sims noticed a large number of growth packs within the type of $20 bodily purchases, now builders of The Sims 4 can merely add their new content material to the cloud and cost gamers to obtain it simply. A few of this content material, like Uncover College, is well worth the cash, offering new gameplay experiences together with new options and objects. A few of The Sims 4 DLC, many gamers have argued, is extra frivolous.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button under to begin this text in fast view.

Associated: Sims 4: Secret Cheat Codes For PlayStation 4 (& How To Use Them)

Now, due to a Twitter message from Senior Producer for The Sims 4‘s Michael Duke, gamers know that three new content material packs are coming to the sport over the following six months. In an expanded message to followers on EA’s The Sims 4 official website, Duke talks about how he (and the remainder of The Sims 4 group) at the moment are working from house as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, however that there are nonetheless plans to ship content material to followers within the coming months. Try the official graphic under:

In line with Duke, the group is “laborious at work on the brand new Neighborhood Voted Stuff Pack,” though he gave no hints in regards to the theme and even the pack’s identify, saying “we’ve not voted on that but, however I noticed the checklist of choices final week, and I do not know which one you all will select. I am anxious to seek out out.” Duke additionally introduced they’re engaged on a brand new growth pack with a theme which shall be a “shock to lots of you.” Maybe most curiously, Duke additionally mentioned {that a} totally different group inside The Sims 4 growth group is engaged on a brand new Game Pack, which he says is “a serious first for us.” Duke ends by saying he needs folks to “Keep House and Play Collectively” however instantly provides “No, we aren’t doing multiplayer.”

The Sims 4 provides participant not solely escapism but in addition unparalleled freedom to play the sport in no matter inventive vogue they take pleasure in essentially the most. Gamers in The Sims have created all types of loopy and entertaining tales and lives throughout the in-game engine (to not point out homages just like the one participant who constructed the home from Parasite) and regardless of EA’s affinity in the direction of consistently releasing DLC packs for actual cash, particularly whereas different long-running video games like GTA On-line provides content material both without spending a dime or with the choice of buying it utilizing in-game cash, The Sims 4 stays a well-liked and interesting alternative for a lot of gamers. Hopefully, when these new content material packs are launched later this yr, they are going to stay as much as participant expectations.

Subsequent: The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack Assessment: A Trend Ahead Assortment

Supply: Michael Duke/Twitter, EA

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Formally Revealed