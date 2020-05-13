EXO’s Xiumin & D.O. confirmed for army musical ‘The Promise of the Day’

EXO’s Xiumin and D.O. have formally been forged in the ROK army-produce musical, ‘The Promise of the Day‘!

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this yr, ‘The Promise of the Day’ tells the story of an army lieutenant who vows to retrieve the stays of his misplaced troopers in the Korean Warfare. The musical honors the ROK army’s motion to make sure that the stays and belongings of all of the troopers misplaced in the Korean Warfare are returned to their households, with the search throughout numerous Korean Warfare battle sights nonetheless ongoing.

Along with EXO’s Xiumin and D.O, the upcoming run of ‘The Promise of the Day’ additionally stars Yoon Ji Sung, F.T. Island‘s Hongki, INFINITE‘s Sungyeol, and extra. The musical opens this June four and runs till July 12.