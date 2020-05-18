NEWS

EXO’s Xiumin and D.O, gugudan’s Kim Se Jung, Yoon Ji Sung, and FT Island’s Hongki appear in promo stills for ‘Return’ musical

May 18, 2020
Promotional pictures for upcoming army musical ‘Return: The Promise of the Day‘ have been launched.

The musical will star enlisted idols EXO‘s Xiumin and D.O, FT Island‘s Hongki, Yoon Ji Sung, and INFINITE‘s Sungyeol, actors Lee Jung Yul, Lee Gun Myung, Lee Jae Kyoon, Lee Chan Dong, and Kim Min Suk, and has additionally solid gugudan‘s Kim Se Jung, Yang Ji Received, and Lee Ji Hye in the lead feminine position. It is going to be commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean Warfare.

Within the launched promotional pictures, Xiumin, D.O, Hongki, Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Se Jung are all seen in character as troopers, presenting robust and courageous charisma as they’re seen in battle.

In the meantime, ‘Return: The Promise of the Day’ is about to start working from June four to July 12 at Olympic Park’s Woori Artwork Corridor in Seoul.

Take a look at the pictures beneath!

