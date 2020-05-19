EXO’s Suho spotted in military basic training camp photo

EXO’s Suho was spotted in a latest photo for the Nonsan Military Training Middle.

On Might 19, the Nonsan Military Training Middle in South Chungcheong Province launched photographs of the just lately recruited troopers on its official web site. Suho, who was assigned to the second platoon, may be seen sitting and smiling in direction of the digicam under.

Suho formally enlisted for his necessary military service on Might 14. He is the third EXO member to enlist following Xiumin and D.O, and he’ll be serving as a public service employee after his basic training.

In different information, Suho made his solo debut this previous March with “Let’s Love“.