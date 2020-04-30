EXO’s Suho completes filming for ‘Busted’ season 3 to support his fellow member Sehun

In accordance to media outlet studies on April 30, EXO’s Suho has accomplished filming for a visitor look on ‘Netflix‘s ‘Busted‘ season 3!

Studies say that Suho took half in two separate filmings for ‘Busted’ season 3 alongside his fellow EXO member Sehun, an authentic mounted forged member of the ‘Busted’ sequence. In the meantime, ‘Busted’ season 3 is anticipated to return to Netflix a while within the latter half of 2020.

