EXO’s Suho completes filming for ‘Busted’ season 3 to support his fellow member Sehun

April 30, 2020
In accordance to media outlet studies on April 30, EXO’s Suho has accomplished filming for a visitor look on ‘Netflix‘s ‘Busted‘ season 3!

Studies say that Suho took half in two separate filmings for ‘Busted’ season 3 alongside his fellow EXO member Sehun, an authentic mounted forged member of the ‘Busted’ sequence. In the meantime, ‘Busted’ season 3 is anticipated to return to Netflix a while within the latter half of 2020.

Are you a fan of ‘Netflix’ authentic Ok-variety sequence ‘Busted’?

