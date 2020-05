EXO‘s Suho is enlisting.

He wrote a letter to EXO-L and mentioned, “Hi there, EXO-L. It is Suho. I am writing at this time as a result of I needed to inform you one thing. I can be enlisting on Might 14th to satisfy my duties. I feel I will miss EXO-L so much through the time. I hope EXO-L will at all times keep wholesome. I thanks and love you. WE ARE ONE, EXO. Let’s Love.“

Did you count on this coming?