EXO’s Lay also wishes Suho a safe mandatory service via Instagram story

EXO’s Lay was also seen wishing his chief Suho a safe time throughout his mandatory service, via Instagram story!

Again on Could 14, EXO touched followers by sharing brotherly images of their sendoff occasion, the place the youthful members have been seen ceremoniously patting Suho’s clean-shaven head, per EXO’s custom. Then, shortly afterward, Chinese language member Lay also shared a photograph from the sendoff occasion via his personal Instagram story, and wrote, “Let’s love. Please return safely hehe, chief.”

In the meantime, Suho shall be finishing up 4-weeks of primary navy coaching after enlisting on Could 14. Afterward, he’ll proceed the rest of his mandatory service duties as a public service employee.