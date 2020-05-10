EXO’s Kai melts fans’ hearts with sweet messages via ‘Dear U. bubble’

Followers are dying over sweet messages EXO’s Kai has despatched out via ‘Expensive U. bubble‘.

‘Expensive U. bubble’ is a subscription service on SM Leisure‘s utility ‘LYSN‘. Followers can subscribe to SM artists who they’d prefer to obtain and ship messages by paying 4,500 KRW (about USD $3.7) each month. This service resembles one-to-many chat, the place all subscribers will obtain the identical message despatched by the artist.

Try a number of the messages that melted followers’ hearts beneath. Would you additionally subscribe to Kai?

Kai: How do you’re feeling when it is raining?

Fan: Listening to the sound of rain soothes my thoughts. What about you?

Kai: I similar to every part. Rain or snow I similar to them each haha. I got here right here as a result of I appreciated it at this time.

lol How was your day at this time? Let’s discuss earlier than we go to sleep.

There are lots of people but it surely’s solely you who will see this 🙂

lol cease enjoying round~~~~~~~ However did you discover? The rain stopped whereas we had been speaking. I am a bit disenchanted it stopped.. as a result of I got here to love the rain extra after at this time. We made good recollections. I might be pleased even my ft get all moist within the rain.