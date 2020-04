In accordance to an unique media outlet report on April 29, EXO’s Chen (28) and his wife have welcomed their first child – a wholesome child lady – on at the present time at a hospital in Chungdam-dong.

Again in January of this 12 months, EXO’s Chen stunned followers by asserting information of his marriage and his anticipated child. Shortly afterward, Chen and his fiancée held a personal marriage ceremony ceremony with their household current.

