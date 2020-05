EXO’s Chanyeol charmed followers together with his cooking on his Youtube channel.

Though Chanyeol won’t be knowledgeable chef, followers had been charmed by his devil-may-care angle as he made workers members chortle together with his feedback. Chanyeol’s cute angle undoubtedly put a smile on many followers’ faces as he efficiently accomplished making delicious-looking kimchi tomato pasta.

Take a look at the vlog above! What do you assume fo Chanyeol’s cooking abilities?