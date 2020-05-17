NEWS

EXO’s Baekhyun spices up with spicy version mood sampler and a new set of teaser images for ‘Delight’

May 17, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Baekhyun is continuous to drop contents for his upcoming 2nd solo mini-album ‘Delight‘.

The favored idol launched a set of pink-tinted teaser images exhibiting off his delicate and candy vibes, in addition to a mood sampler tagged with the outline #Spicy Version. The teasers positively present Baekhyun’s evolving artistry as he gears up to point out followers a new facet of himself. Baekhyun additionally posted a cute selfie holding a big “Baekhyun” sweet. 

Take a look at all of the teasers and his selfie beneath. Keep tuned for Baekhyun’s solo comeback on Might 25 at 6 PM KST! 

Cheena Khanna

