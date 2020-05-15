EXO send off leader Suho together as he enlists for his mandatory service

On Could 14, EXO’s leader Suho enlisted for his mandatory navy service duties on the ROK military’s Nonsan new recruit coaching middle!

The idol’s enlistment occurred privately in mild of the continuing COVID19 scenario; however quickly after the brand new recruits reported in for their fundamental coaching, EXO’s employees members up to date followers with some endearing images through the ‘Lysn‘ app!

As you possibly can see within the images above (and under), EXO members Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun all determined to send their leader Suho off for his mandatory service within the conventional, EXO-method. The members first started this custom – of placing their arms together on the enlisting member’s head – when D.O. and Xiumin enlisted final yr.

What additionally made this event particular for followers was that it was Chen’s first time greeting followers by a fan platform, since his marriage and the delivery of his daughter earlier this yr. In the meantime, EXO-Ls worldwide took to Twitter to send leader Suho off with the hashtag #LetsMeetAgain_SUHO in their very own methods, additionally welcoming Chen again with the hashtag #Jongdae.

In the meantime, after finishing his 4-week fundamental navy coaching, Suho will serve the rest of his mandatory duties as a public service employee.

Better of luck, Suho!