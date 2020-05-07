NEWS

EXID’s Hyerin signs with sidusHQ after departure from Banana Culture

May 7, 2020
Cheena Khanna
EXID‘s Hyerin has signed on as an artist below sidusHQ as of Might 5!

Again in January of this yr, Hyerin grew to become the ultimate member of EXID to depart from Banana Culture, the woman group’s authentic debut label. Now, Hyerin can be beginning anew below sidusHQ, additionally dwelling to Jang Hyuk, Kim Yoo Jung, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Ha Neul, and so forth. 

sidusHQ relayed on Might 5, “We’ve got grow to be new household with the brilliant, pretty, and gifted EXID’s Hyerin. We are going to assist her to the fullest in order that Hyerin can present new sides of her by broadcast promotions, YouTube, musicals, and extra, as she is stuffed with ambition in quite a few areas. Please ship your anticipation and assist.” 

Cheena Khanna

