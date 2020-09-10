Exercise at home? We rate three smart gyms

If you’re locked up at home and need to stick to your exercise routine, we’ve tested smart equipment from Peloton, Mirror, and ClassPass to tell you which is the best.

The technology behind smart exercise machines has bridged the gap between a personal trainer or instructor-led exercise classes in a gym and doing things with only weights or cardio at home. Through apps, built-in touchscreens, remote classes, free weights, and more, you can stay motivated even when exercising at home.

In my search for the best smart home gym, I specifically tried ClassPass Live, Mirror, Peloton Bike, and Peloton Tread, but now you can find others with a variety of fitness levels and many more health and fitness products.

The four fitness kits I reviewed offer something a little different, so I’ve put together descriptions of each below, including where they stand out and where they need some work. Let’s see:

ClassPass Live

ClassPass Live costs US $ 79 that you have to pay in the beginning and then the subscription costs US $ 19 per month. For that starting $ 79, you get a Google Chromecast and a Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor. ClassPass says you need that specific heart rate monitor to see your stats on the screen.

Connect the Chromecast to your TV and do streaming of exercise classes from the ClassPass mobile app.

What we liked

At $ 79 and a $ 19 subscription, ClassPass Live is by far the cheapest plan I’ve tried.

Classes are taken from a variety of angles and feature multiple participants (beyond the instructor). That means you can view the training routines from different angles and try the exercise modifications that other study participants use if you want to make it a little easier for you.

Not only are the classes good, but there are many classes and fitness levels to choose from: strength training, high intensity interval training, yoga, cardio, and more.

What we didn’t like so much

The heart rate monitor never connected successfully during my tests, even after extensive troubleshooting on the device.

While the ClassPass app is packed with great classes to help get you fit, its design is strange and somewhat problematic.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET



Mirror

Mirror is a $ 1,495 full-length mirror. It is also part of the LCD screen. Then, you pay $ 39 a month for live, on-demand fitness classes that play in the mirror while you look at yourself in it. Mirror offers classes in different disciplines and with different lengths and fitness levels. With the mirror comes a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and six exercise bands. The workouts are “bodyweight” exercises, so you don’t need additional equipment like weights. It is only available in the United States.

What we liked

The heart rate integration worked flawlessly, from plugging in the monitor into the app to seeing my heart rate in real time on the Mirror screen.

The Mirror’s display provided a lot of useful information: how many segments were in a workout, how much time was left in each segment (and the total workout), and more, without looking clunky or cluttered.

What we didn’t like so much

Mirror doesn’t have an Android app, so it only works with an iOS device.

You can’t view workouts in the app, so forget about mirroring when you’re on the go, or away.

The mirror part in Mirror is supposed to help you check your shape while exercising, but it’s not long enough for you to see yourself in full body during floor exercises (which makes it somewhat useless when not you’re standing).

Tyler Lizenby / CNET



Peloton exercise bike

Peloton’s stationary bike costs $ 2,245 and is designed to faithfully mimic the experience of riding on the road. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars and features a 21.5-inch touchscreen. Use the screen to participate in live and on-demand classes from your home. BEWARE, this feature costs an additional US $ 39 per month.

What we liked

The Peloton bike is robust and quiet, with room for two water bottles in the front and two hand weights in the back.

You get access to tons of cycling classes and other activities with a $ 39 monthly subscription and great motivational tools like performance rankings so you can compete with other participants in real time.

What we didn’t like so much

It costs US $ 2,245 and you have to pay US $ 39 for the extras, so it is very expensive.

Compatible Look Delta spin shoes and cleats are a must if you want to hold onto Peloton pedals. They aren’t hard to find, but they are less common than the standard SPD shoes and cleats that you would wear in a typical spin class.

The water bottle holders are plastic and very flimsy.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET



Peloton Tread

The $ 3,995 Peloton Tread is a smart treadmill. Then pay $ 39 per month to access Peloton’s live Tread classes and on demand. Train for a beginner by running 5km or take part in an advanced high intensity class alongside other experienced runners. The runner also features a 32-inch touch screen, so you can easily follow the guided classes of your choice, access your profile settings, and view your stats, including calories burned, for each workout.

What we liked

The Peloton Tread is beautifully designed; It has a huge 32-inch touchscreen and a sturdy stand with enough space for two bottles of water, your phone, and even some snacks.

Like the Peloton bike, you get access to tons of running (and non-racing) classes with your $ 39 monthly subscription and great motivational tools like performance rankings so you can compete with other participants in real time.

What we didn’t like so much

At a price of almost $ 4,000, the Tread is extremely expensive. Add to that the $ 39 monthly fee and you’d better make sure you use it for running (a lot) before you buy it.

Putting technology to the test

Mirror, Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread were installed by professional Mirror and Peloton dealers. Mirror charges an additional US $ 250 for equipment delivery and installation; Peloton includes it with the purchase, which is good because the treadmill, in particular, weighs over 200 kilos.

After each installation, I had to download the Mirror app or access the Peloton touch screen to create my account, sign up for classes, and start exercising.

ClassPass Live was the only service of the four that required a simple do-it-yourself setup process. That involved connecting the Google Chromecast to my TV and making sure the ClassPass app was working properly.

From there, the tests consisted of trying a bunch of different classes and seeing how well the app, TV screen, or screen kept me going, improving my technique, and staying motivated. Value plays a role here too, as the products I tested ranged from the $ 79 ClassPass Live service with a $ 19 monthly fee to the $ 3,995 Peloton Tread plus a $ 39 monthly fee. These are some of the questions I ask myself regularly:

Am I really going to use this?

Do the classes offer enough variety?

Is this equipment too expensive?

How does this service or product compare to the competition?

Will it motivate me as much as going to a gym or training with a professional?

How much space will this equipment take up in my home?

ClassPass Live offers the best overall value and has my favorite classes (both in terms of variety and how they were recorded). Mirror has the best heart rate monitor integration through its display that is very easy to read. Both Peloton’s products are well designed and keep you motivated by displaying competitive rankings in real time every time you take a class.

There is no overall winner here because each product or service offers something different. There’s a lot more smart fitness tech out there, too, from electricity-generating treadmills to home boxing systems, so we’ve only just begun to evaluate all of this.