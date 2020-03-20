Exclusive Interview With Akon on His African Crypto Revolution

Rapper and entrepreneur, Akon, shares his imaginative and prescient for his forthcoming Akoin cryptocurrency on this unique video interview with Cointelegraph.

The crypto platform will allow the tokenized buying and selling of cell phone credit, a preferred different to many unstable fiat currencies on the continent of Africa.

On this interview preview, Akon discusses how the widespread use of cell phone credit as a way of commerce throughout Africa impressed the Akoin crypto community.

To search out out about Akon’s plan to construct crypto-powered cities in each main African metropolis, try our full unique video interview with Akon.

Akon on using telephone credit score as foreign money in Africa

In line with Akon, most individuals “do not actually perceive how Africa itself works.”

“We now have so many currencies in Africa,” he states. “A number of them are unstable, and most of them are untrusted. It bought to the purpose the place the day-to-day African folks do not even use the currencies any extra, they’re utilizing their cellphone minutes and credit as a method of buying and selling for fundamental items like produce, fish, fruits and issues on the market.”

Akon says that using telephone credit as foreign money impressed the “atomic swap” perform on the Akoin platform — which lets customers commerce telephone credit score for cryptocurrency.