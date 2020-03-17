Exclusive: Impossible Foods explores credit line to tackle coronavirus fallout – sources

FILE PHOTO: A banh mi sandwich made with a plant-based Impossible Pork patty on the Impossible Foods headquarters in Silicon Valley, in San Francisco, California, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Richa Naidu

(1) – Impossible Foods is discussing a model new credit line worth a variety of hundred million {{dollars}} with its lenders, as a result of the plant-based meat agency braces for the monetary fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, of us accustomed to the matter talked about on Tuesday.

The switch comes as many consuming locations, bars and meals courts, which provide plant-based meat from Impossible Foods, shut down or face empty seats as shoppers maintain home to combat the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic.

Impossible Foods expects a financial downturn to weigh on its enterprise, the three sources talked about. Earlier this week it raised roughly $500 million in a set F funding spherical to bolster its funds and fund enlargement.

The fundraising has moreover elevated the amount of money banks are comfortable lending the company, one different think about its decision to uncover the credit line, the sources talked about.

The sources, who requested anonymity as a result of the matter is non-public, cautioned that the deliberations are nonetheless preliminary and that the last word decision shall be influenced by how the coronavirus outbreak evolves over the approaching weeks. Impossible Foods declined to comment.

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Modifying by Lisa Shumaker

