EXCLUSIVE [GIVEAWAY] Enter to win an autographed ASTRO ‘GATEWAY’ album!

May 9, 2020
Cheena Khanna
We lately launched ASTRO‘s comeback and as a particular deal with for our readers, ASTRO has offered two autographed albums to giveaway for allkpop readers. We are going to give away one signed CD by means of this text and one on our Instagram account, which you’ll take a look at right here. 

HOW TO ENTER

– Should be a registered allkpop / 6Theory person

– Observe ASTRO on Instagram (@officialastro)

– Observe allkpop on Instagram (@allkpop)

– Share the hyperlink to ASTRO’s MV (https://youtu.be/Zz7YZtpz2Ek) with the hashtag #astroakpgiveaway

– Go away a remark under together with your social media account username(s) the place you shared the hyperlink (Ex: Twitter @allkpop)

(NO SPAMMING, spamming will get you disqualified).

The winners of this contest shall be introduced on or round Might 15, 2020.

That is it! Good Luck!

Cheena Khanna

