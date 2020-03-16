Exclusive: Blockchain-Based Social Network Overhauls Platform, Partners With Matic

Ethereum-based social community Sapien has unveiled updates to its platform, in addition to a partnership with the preliminary change providing mission, Matic Network.

“After a number of months of growth, we’re launching the subsequent launch of our platform, referred to as Alpha Persei,” Sapien Network co-founder and CEOAnkit Bhatia advised Cointelegraph in an interview.

“This can be a revamped platform throughout the board,” he stated, highlighting new points corresponding to Portis pockets integration and rewards engine reconstruction. Sapien additionally secured placement on KyberWidget, permitting buying and selling between Sapien (SPN) tokens and Ether (ETH), based on an announcement.

Sapien partnered with Matic Network for future developments

Sapien additionally introduced a collaboration with Coinbase-backed Matic Network, a blockchain scalability platform that garnered over $5 million in capital throughout its April 2019 preliminary change providing.

“We need to use their expertise to construct a scalable decentralized Internet three social community, and their expertise will assist us try this,” Bhatia stated of Matic, including:

“We’re utilizing Matic sidechains — they’re a plasma-based proof-of-stake (PoS) chain — to mainly energy our charging and inside promotions on the platform. So, it will likely be used as a substitute of the mainnet to ship transactions, to ship suggestions, to advertise prime quality posts and feedback.”

“It is going to be the infrastructure that we need to construct on that’s way more scalable than the mainnet,” he added referring to the platform’s present Ethereum-based community.

Sapien positions itself as a blockchain-based social media various

Sapien’s social media platform is corresponding to a blockchain-based model of Reddit — with a number of added options, functionalities and capabilities, Bhatia defined. The platform is targeted on person’s privateness, whereas involving points of incentivization. Bhatia added:

“In a single sense, we’re a Internet three social community. In one other sense, we’re attempting to kind of right a few of the wrongs of prior social networks by constructing a tokenized blockchain-based social community that’s way more clear than the mainstream opponents.”

If massive gamers corresponding to Fb proceed to leak personal knowledge, individuals might start to query the implications of their present social media utilization. This in flip might improve the market share of blockchain-based alternate options.