Exclusive: A Major French Bank Is Blocking Customers From Using Coinbase

Preliminary findings present French worldwide banking group BNP Paribas is obstructing prospects from sending funds to main crypto trade platform Coinbase.

The block appears to have been initiated this week, though transfers functioned usually through the week of March 2, an nameless supply and BNP Paribas buyer advised Cointelegraph, referring to his interactions with the financial institution’s customer support division.

However the financial institution has reportedly not closed off transactions to different crypto exchanges, the supply added. The financial institution nonetheless appears to permit transfers to Binance’s European department, Binance Jersey.

BNP Paribas cited a number of causes for blocking transfers

Cointelegraph’s supply shared recordings that verify the banking large has closed off transactions to crypto platform Coinbase. “It’s thought of as an unlawful operation,” a BNP Paribas consultant advised the supply throughout a telephone name. The client mentioned he acquired no warning of the financial institution’s resolution to halt transfers to Coinbase.

The financial institution cited fraud, malware, scams and the nameless coin Monero as their rationale for shutting down transfers to Coinbase.

Different banks have blocked crypto prior to now

This occasion will not be the primary time {that a} monetary establishment has blocked its prospects from crypto exercise.

Amid Bitcoin’s $20,000 value run in December 2017, a number of banks in Bulgaria started halting buyer entry to Bitcoin exchanges in different international locations. The banks additionally shut down a number of Bulgarian-based crypto exchanges’ accounts

J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup additionally banned prospects from buying crypto with bank cards in February 2018.

Cointelegraph related with a BNP Paribas media rep who was unable to difficulty fast remark. This story will probably be up to date with any related data they supply.