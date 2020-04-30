EXCLUSIVE 88rising announces ‘ASIA RISING FOREVER’ global livestream festival ft. CLC, Kang Daniel, Hyukoh, and more

Within the spirit of Could – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – 88rising has formally introduced a particular three hour livestream occasion, ‘ASIA RISING FOREVER‘, that may happen on Wednesday, Could 6!

Main notable Korean artists like CLC, Kang Daniel, Hyukoh and notable 88rising figures like Wealthy Brian, NIKI, and more are set to seem and carry out intimate units from their private studios and bedrooms.

Regardless of being in quarantine for the final month and a half, Asian-centered collective, 88rising, has turned to the web to announce their newest web-based endeavor, ‘ASIA RISING FOREVER’. The livestream broadcast is about to characteristic an all-Asian lineup spanning over 20 acts from over 11 nations.

‘ASIA RISING FOREVER’ will start at 9PM EST/6PM PST on Could 6, 2020, and viewers can tune in just about on 88rising’s YouTube and Twitter pages.

Along with intimate performances from these unimaginable artists, the occasion will even characteristic unique interviews with performers and shock video games!

‘ASIA RISING GLOBAL’ goals to combat the emotions of negativity, loneliness and hardship introduced ahead by the COVID-19 pandemic. The distant festival hopes to behave as an antidote to global self-isolation. ‘ASIA RISING GLOBA’L plans to make their livestream broadcast a profitable celebration of Asian music and togetherness within the spirit of AAPI.

Tune into ‘ASIA RISING FOREVER’ on:

88rising’s Official YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/88rising

88rising’s Twitter web page: https://twitter.com/88rising