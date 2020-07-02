Telemundo today became the first American television channel (in both English and Spanish) to exceed 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

The online video portal reported the milestone and explained in a statement that the success of the television channel owned by NBC Universal is due to “the insatiable appetite of Hispanics for mobile content and a diverse format that includes entertainment and news.”

The subscribers of Telemundo on YouTube are mostly between 18 and 34 years old, they are bilingual in Spanish and English, they feel 100% American and also 100% Latino, a double culture that “expresses itself by tuning into television in the Spanish language,” they indicated from the subsidiary firm of Google.

The television company has a total of 11 channels on YouTube, of which eight exceed one million subscribers.

The most prominent are the main channel of Telemundo (which, with 10.6 million followers, is the only television in the country to overcome this milestone); Case Closed, with 8 million; Telemundo Novelas, with 7.1 million; Noticias Telemundo, with 3.2 million; Al Rojo Vivo, with 3.1 million; and Telemundo Entertainment, with 2.4 million.

“Telemundo is a pioneer on YouTube and has always been at the forefront of our digital distribution strategy. YouTube has enabled us to find and attract new audiences beyond our traditional linear displays, and continues to be an important source of revenue for the company, ”said NBC Universal Executive Vice President for Revenue Strategy and Innovation, Peter Blacker.