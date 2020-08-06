Ex-Google engineer sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing trade secrets

Getty



Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski was sentenced on August 4 to 18 months in prison by a federal judge, after pleading guilty to a charge of theft of trade secrets by the search giant, according to the Justice Department. from the United States.

Levandowski provided Uber with stolen files from Google related to its autonomous car technology. The robbery led to a major lawsuit that took place two years ago by Google’s autonomous car company Waymo against Uber. The charges centered on Levandowski’s work with Otto, an autonomous trucking company the engineer founded and which Uber acquired in 2016. Google alleged that Levandowski downloaded 14,000 “highly confidential” files detailing his research on autonomous driving technology and the took Otto.

“This is the biggest trade secret crime I’ve ever seen,” said District Judge William Alsup, who issued the sentence. “This was not a small thing. This was a grand theft.”

Levandowski will enter prison after the COVID-19 pandemicthe Justice Department said. Alsup also ordered the convicted man to pay more than $ 756,000 in restitution to Waymo, as well as a $ 95,000 fine.

The sentence is the culmination of a long legal drama between Waymo and Uber. The case, which went to trial in San Francisco two years ago, provided an unusual view of the high risk to which large technology companies are subjected, which generally seek to protect their inner workings from public view. But just days after the trial, which was expected to last at least three weeks, the two companies reached an out-of-court agreement that Uber give Waymo 0.34 percent of its capital.

Levandowski’s lawyer, as well as Uber, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waymo called the prison sentence a “victory” for the technology trade secret laws. “Anthony Levandowski’s theft of autonomous technology trade secrets has been enormously damaging to Waymo, constituted treason; the effects would likely have been even more serious had they not been detected,” a company spokeswoman said.

In March Levandowski was ordered to pay Google a $ 179 million fine for the theft. Hours after the payment was awarded to Google, the engineer filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy law. Last year, the Justice Department charged Levandowski with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets against Google. The indictment alleged that Levandowski stole secrets related to LIDAR technology (for “light detection and range”).

The technology allows autonomous cars to “see” their surroundings and detect traffic, pedestrians, cyclists, and other obstacles. The files downloaded by Levandowski allegedly included circuit board schematics, instructions for installing and testing LIDAR sensors, and an internal tracking document, according to the Justice Department.

Even after the Waymo-Uber deal last year, Levandowski continued to develop autonomous driving technology with a new startup called Pronto.ai. After the indictment, Pronto said that Levandowski would no longer be the executive president of the startup.

The Pixel 4A is the cheapest cell phone to enjoy the Google camera [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

Pixel 4A vs. iPhone SE 2020: We compare them against …

4:17



With the collaboration of Dara Kerr.