Evil Dead Director Fede Álvarez Shares New BTS Images

Fede Álvarez, director of the Evil Dead reboot in 2013, has shared new behind the scenes photographs from the movie to rejoice the film’s seven-year anniversary. Álvarez made his feature-length directorial debut with Evil Dead in 2013, but additionally directed Do not Breathe in 2016, solidifying his profession as a horror director.

The Evil Dead franchise began again in 1981 when Sam Raimi directed the primary movie within the sequence starring Bruce Campbell. The reboot adopted an identical plot as the primary movie, solely the brand new group of mates go to the cabin in the midst of woods to assist Jane Levy’s character (Mia) overcome her habit to heroin. Evil Dead acquired typically constructive opinions, with folks praising the movie’s use of sensible results to create bloody and gory sequences, however complaining that it took itself too critically. Regardless, Evil Dead proved to be one of many few horror reboots that went over effectively with followers, and now, Álvarez has given them a brand new take a look at his film.

Álvarez not too long ago posted a bunch of BTS photographs from his Evil Dead reboot, which celebrated its seven-year anniversary on April fifth. Beneath are a number of of his tweets exhibiting the filming of some key scenes of the film, in addition to a piece of paintings that’s the cowl of his photograph ebook of Evil Dead. Much more BTS photos will be seen on his Twitter.

It is solely been a number of years since Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled, however one other Evil Dead film is coming. Raimi introduced the venture final yr, however little or no is thought about it so far. What is thought nevertheless is that the movie won’t star Campbell, since he has retired as Ash, and that it greater than doubtless won’t be a sequel to the reboot since Raimi has hand-chosen a brand new director. Campbell not too long ago revealed that manufacturing would possibly begin on the brand new Evil Dead as early as this yr, however that has but to be confirmed.

Regardless of there being a transparent curiosity in a sequel to the Evil Dead reboot, followers nonetheless have not gotten one seven years later. Álvarez has proven curiosity in Evil Dead 2 previously and Raimi stated he can be open to creating the sequel if Álvarez wrote and directed the movie, however nothing has materialized but. That being stated, Evil Dead 2 could or will not be within the playing cards relying on how Raimi’s subsequent Evil Dead film does on the field workplace, with followers, and with critics.

Supply: Fede Álvarez

