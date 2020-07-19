Everything we know about the sequel [o precuela] of Extraction

It’s official: Extraction, a film starring Chris Hemsworth, will have a second part. It is unknown, however, whether the continuation encompasses the past or future of the main character.

On May 4, the screenwriter and producer for the film, Joe Russo, assured the entertainment website Deadline that he had signed a deal to continue the story. “The agreement is closed for you to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what history can be, “Russo said.” We are not yet committed to affirming whether that history advances or goes back in time, “he added.

In ExtractionTyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the teenage Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). As expected, the “extraction” (hence the title) of the kidnapped person is complicated until the last minute of the film. The closure is open, so producers could go backward or forward in time. “We left a great ending loose, which opens question marks for the public,” Russo told Deadline.

Russo told the website that he expects the director of ExtractionSam Hargrave, repeat, while he did not advance whether Hemsworth will incarnate the mercenary again. The actor has been very active on social networks, sharing the numbers that the film harvests, therefore it seems that there should be no problems for it to be integrated if the script needed it.

“There have been a lot of talks and questions about sequels and prequels and all kinds of things. And all I can say is: who knows? But with this amount of support, it’s something I would be very excited to do again,” Hemsworth said in a thank you video, posted to Instagram on May 3.

A great success

Released on April 24 in Netflix, Extraction It has everything we want to see in an action movie: a protagonist with charisma, chases with a hand in hand and many, many fights, with excellent choreography. If you like me The Raid (and its bloodiest sequel), for example, you’re going to delight in machete attacks, jiu-jitsu throws, splits, and indoor combat.

According to Deadline, Extraction “It attracted the largest audience on its Netflix premiere and is projected to be viewed by 90 million households over the next four weeks.” This would surpass tapes like Spenser Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Bird Box (80 million) and Murder Mystery (73 million).

The great strength of the feature film is the dynamic direction of Sam Hargrave, which is not surprising, because in his resume we find that he directed the second unit in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He was also the coordinator of risk scenes (stunt coordinator) in these tapes and we must also add his experience as a double action.

Well, Joe Russo, one of the producers of Extraction and Hargrave have already talked about the possible sequel and here we are going to tell you where the shots, blows and kicks go.

Sequel or prequel?

On April 27, the Collider website spoke to the Russo brothers and director Hargrave about the possibility of a sequel, after that open ending in which it appears the protagonist survived. But, to everyone’s surprise, the first thing that came out of this gathering was the mention of a prequel.

Hargrave seems to be aware that many of us are eager to learn more about the nature of the relationship between Gaspar (David Harbor de Stranger Things) and Rake, since the pending accounts between the two seem to go beyond what we see in Extraction.

Things took an exciting turn in the conversation when Hargrave revealed if he saw the possibility of a prequel to Extraction, where Harbor and the Hemsworth character come together, “says the Collider article. Then Hargrave went straight to the point:” There is a lot of potential. It is so interesting. The beauty of an ambiguous ending allows you to go on different paths. You can go forward or backward. Either way you look at the timeline, there are some very interesting stories. “

Joe Russo also noted that the service streaming would be very interested in a continuation of the adventures of Tyler Rake. “Netflix was very happy with the movie and very supportive of it. They have been great to work with. Certainly, when you find an interesting character and an interesting world to explore with a great director, you will want to continue exploring,” the writer and producer began telling Collider.

“My brother and I (producers) love franchise movies, we love serial stories. I just think you can do cool things with the characters as you progress through their story. So it would be exciting to get back to work. in a second movie in this series. We’ve had the preliminary conversations. The question is: does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Chris Do you want to tell that story? There is still a lot of work to do, “concluded Joe Russo.

New characters

Continuing with the rumors, the We Got This Covered website assured on April 27 that Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger), would be one of the actors in the sequel: “Since they seem eager (the Russoes) to continue working with actors they are familiar with from the Marvel Universe, Chris Evans would be targeted for a role in Extraction 2“.

According to We Got This Covered, the source that gave Evans’s name is the same one that assured them that the Guardians would make a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and what a show She-Hulk would come to Disney Plus. Both news were true.

It is not known what role Evans could play, but it could be that of a friend of Rake, as happens with Gaspar. In another article, We Got This Covered, added one more name: Oscar Isaac. Poe Dameron in the recent trilogy of Star Wars would be the villain of the new installment.

Excited? For now, this is all that is known about the possible sequel to Extraction, but we will be updating this note as soon as we have more information.