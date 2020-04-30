NEWS

[Event] ATEEZ to answer fans’ questions on live stream #AskATEEZ

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

ATEEZ is assembly their followers all all over the world answering their questions on live stream, Twitter Blueroom Live at 6PM KST / 9AM GMT. If you need to ask something, use the hyperlink under!

Watch the live broadcast right here

https://twitter.com/i/broadcas…

READ  3 Ways Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Is Bound to Follow in Tony Stark’s Footsteps in the MCU

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.