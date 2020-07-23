Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, América Ferrera; meet the owners of the new soccer team in LA

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced that a group consisting mostly of women and led by Oscar-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, tech investor Kara Nortman, media entrepreneur from communication and video games Julie Uhrman and technology and venture capital businessman Alexis Ohanian, who led the investment, are part of the group of owners of the professional women’s team in Los Angeles for the start of spring 2022.

Natalie Portman. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The official name of the team and the stadium where they will play will be announced later this year. For now, the group has formally proclaimed itself “Angel City”.

Headed by owner group president Uhrman, the founding investment group includes Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., actresses Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, and Lilly Singh .

Eva Longoria. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for DIFF)

Also the group of co-owners includes the former players of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, including 12 representatives from Southern California, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair Allen, Ronnie Fair Sullins, Joy Fawcett, Angela Hucles, Shannon MacMillan, Tisha Venturini Hoch, and Saskia Webber, two-time Olympic gold medalists and FIFA World Cup champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach.

Mia Hamm. (Robb Carr / AP)

Also in the ownership group are author and activist Glennon Doyle, Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland, tech entrepreneur and filmmaker Casey Neistat, Sabina Nathanson, founder of the Baby2Baby Board of Directors, Executive from Media David Nathanson, Baby2Baby Co-President Norah Weinstein and Bad Robot President and COO Brian Weinstein.