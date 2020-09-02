Eva Longoria and América Ferrera launch digital platform for Latinas

The American actresses Eva Longoria and América Ferrera launched on Tuesday the digital platform for Latinas “She Se Can”, which aims to inform and inspire the women of that community in the United States on welfare issues, as well as the current electoral contest from the country.

“This election year everyone remembers the numbers of the Latino population and how fast we are growing as a community, but let’s be clear that our demographic reality is not a destination. We will continue without having adequate representation politically and we will not be a cultural force, ”Ferrera said in a statement when announcing the initiative.

The name chosen for the project plays, precisely, with the slogan “yes we can” of the American peasant movement and the campaign of former President Barack Obama, mixed with the feminine pronoun ella in English.

“’She Se Podemos’ is a state of mind, so when we talk about empowering, we mean that we want Latinas to feel their power in everything they do, from their professional life, to their exercise routines, what they eat and even how they can request the electoral ballots to vote by mail ”, added Longoria.

The idea was born earlier this year during a gathering of Hollywood stars and other influential Latina women.

The group behind the initiative also includes filmmaker Alex Martínez Kondracke, activist and leader of the Women’s March Carmen Pérez, political advisor Elsa Marie Collins, and producer and editor Christy Haubegger.

There are also Jess Morales Rocketto, political director of the National Alliance of Domestic Workers; Mónica Ramírez, president of the Justice for Migrant Women group; Olga Segura, creator of Somos Decididas, and Stephanie Valencia, co-founder and president of Equis Labs and Equis Research.

One of the things that convinced them of the need for this project were the numbers on the electoral participation of Latina women in the United States, especially when the November presidential elections are just around the corner.

“This year there are 32 million Latinos with voting power, however, Latina women participate 14 and 20 percent less than Afro-American and Anglo-American women,” Valencia indicated, citing studies by her company.

“The numbers are low not because these women are apathetic, but because they do not feel that they have the power to change their lives, much less affect the outcome of an election,” he said.

The goal of “She Se Can” is an online community that gives Latinas the information and support “to transform their lives, their families and their nation”.