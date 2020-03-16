European Union headed for 2020 recession: EU’s Breton

PARIS (1) – The European Union will endure a recession this yr due to the impression on its monetary system of the coronavirus effectively being catastrophe, EU’ inside market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.

“Clearly we anticipate a recession in the middle of the yr 2020,”Breton knowledgeable BFM Enterprise radio.

“Sooner than the catastrophe we’ve been (anticipating) spherical 1.4% (monetary) progress for all the continent, now we anticipate a unfavorable impression of between 2% and a pair of.5%,” he added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Modifying by Bate Felix

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.