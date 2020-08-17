Europe invalidates personal data transfer agreement with the US.

Lukas / Unsplash



The highest European court said on July 16 that the current data-sharing agreement between the United States and Europe is invalid.

In the ruling, the court asserts that the pact, known as the Privacy Shield, has been revoked due to concerns about US surveillance. “The limitations on the protection of personal data derived from the national legislation of the United States on access and use by the American public authorities are not circumscribed in a way that satisfies the requirements demanded by the legislation of the EU”, said the court in a statement posted on Twitter.

This case was started in 2018 by the lawyer Maximiliam Schrems, who has been investigating cases related to the protection of the data of European citizens since in 2013 the American technology consultant Edward Snowden, denounce the extent of mass surveillance by the United States.

Schrems has shown his satisfaction with the ruling through a statement published on the website of the European Center for Digital Rights, of which he is president.

The court’s decision is a serious blow to companies like Facebook that rely on the Privacy Shield to transfer data from European customers to all kinds of services in the United States, although it also affects banks and other types of companies.

The Privacy Shield replaced a previous agreement called Safe Harbor, which was also declared invalid by the same court in 2015 after another complaint from Schrems.

