Europe calls for cooperation between apps related to COVID-19

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images



The European Commission (EC) has asked the nations of the region to work and join forces in the technological fight against the COVID-19, the pandemic that already exceeds one million infected worldwide.

Specifically, the EC has asked the 27 nations that make up the European Union (EU) that their mobile applications have standards that facilitate their communication and information exchange. These applications are being used in various European countries to identify people with symptoms, infected people and identify what others have been related to.

The EC says that a coordinated approach through these apps would allow for a better response to the pandemic. “Digital tools play an important role in gradually lifting quarantine, when the time is right, if EU rules are followed and coordination is good,” says the Commission in the announcement while calling for a prediction model on the evolution of the virus.

The information collected by these applications will be added anonymously and will include location information. The commission requested the collaboration of European countries “on an urgent basis,” according to Bloomberg. The information gathered through these apps will be destroyed once the pandemic is under control, the Commission said.

Europe is one of the regions hardest hit by the new virus that emerged in China since December. France already exceeds 70,000 confirmed cases, Spain has more than 140,000 cases and Italy has 135,000 infected, according to official figures until April 8. Worldwide, there are already more than 1.3 million infected.

