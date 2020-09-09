Europe asks Netflix, YouTube to reduce its broadband consumption

CNET



Europe is asking the giants of streaming to reduce their broadband consumption, because in the face of quarantines in several countries in the region – and around the world – by the CoVID-19, it is feared that the Internet will lose speed.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner, said he spoke to Reed Hastings, executive president of Netflix, to request that the quality be lowered from HD to standard where possible, this in order that the networks are not saturated now that there are more people working, studying or sheltering at home.

“To beat CoVID-19, we stay home,” Breton said on his Twitter account. “Remote work and streaming it may help, but the infrastructure could suffer. To ensure Internet access for everyone, change the definition to standard when HD is not necessary. ”

Breton would have asked the similar to YouTube and other companies of streaming, according to The Financial Times.

In a statement sent to MacRumors, Netflix said the commissioner’s statement is important because it must ensure that the Internet continues to function smoothly at a critical time. “We’ve been concentrating on network efficiency for many years,” a Netflix spokesperson told MacRumors. “Including our free connection service for telecommunications companies.” Netflix, the spokesperson said, has a technology that modifies video resolution depending on the bandwidth available in an area.

YouTube did not comment to MacRumors.

